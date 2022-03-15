HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Tuesday night approved the second reading of a no fireworks ordinance.

The ordinance would prohibit setting off fireworks in certain areas of the county based on complaints or requests from residents.

District 3 Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he has received several requests from Carolina Forest residents who are in favor of adding a “no firework” area.

Councilman Johnny Vaught said it will be complaint driven.

“If a community or a group of residents comes to it’s councilman and says look, we don’t want fireworks fired in our community and what they’ll do is they’ll lay out a geography of that area, who lives in that area, who doesn’t live in that area and they’ll draw a little box or whatever and then the county councilman will bring it before county council, they’ll pass it and that will become a firework free zone,” Vaught said.

This ordinance if fully passed would not apply to hand-held sparklers or small ground fireworks. If passed after third reading, there will be a fine in place for those who let off fireworks in the zones.

The council also approved a resolution supporting Ukraine that was brought up by District 4 Councilman Gary Loftus. He talked about why it was important to pass a resolution that would condemn Russia for its unprovoked attack and invasion on Ukraine.

In other action at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council: