HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Tuesday night approved the second reading of a no fireworks ordinance.
The ordinance would prohibit setting off fireworks in certain areas of the county based on complaints or requests from residents.
District 3 Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he has received several requests from Carolina Forest residents who are in favor of adding a “no firework” area.
Councilman Johnny Vaught said it will be complaint driven.
“If a community or a group of residents comes to it’s councilman and says look, we don’t want fireworks fired in our community and what they’ll do is they’ll lay out a geography of that area, who lives in that area, who doesn’t live in that area and they’ll draw a little box or whatever and then the county councilman will bring it before county council, they’ll pass it and that will become a firework free zone,” Vaught said.
This ordinance if fully passed would not apply to hand-held sparklers or small ground fireworks. If passed after third reading, there will be a fine in place for those who let off fireworks in the zones.
The council also approved a resolution supporting Ukraine that was brought up by District 4 Councilman Gary Loftus. He talked about why it was important to pass a resolution that would condemn Russia for its unprovoked attack and invasion on Ukraine.
In other action at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council:
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend the county code establishing business license eligibility requirements for child oriented enterprises.
- Approved the first reading of ordinance to amend the county code to establish guidelines for flood adaptation for rehabilitating historic buildings.
- Approved resolutions authorizing the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to hire a DUI prosecutor and a technical support person; another resolution would allow for a violet crime prosecution team funded by a South Carolina Department of Public Safety grant.
- Approved a resolution authorizing the county council to execute a Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Subrecipient Agreement between Horry County and the South Carolina Office of Resilience to fund an infrastructure improvement project that will mitigate the impact of future disasters.