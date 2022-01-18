Horry County Council OKs first reading of redrawn district maps

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is one step closer to revamping its district boundaries.

The county’s Redistricting Committee has been working on creating the new district lines for months. After several public meetings that resulted in some changes based on the public’s concerns, the panel has finalized a new draft map.

Redrawing the lines is something that has to be done every 10 years, and the rapid growth of the county resulted in some significant changes.

Image courtesy of Horry County Redistricting Commitee

In previous public meetings, residents expressed concerns about the size of District 3, which takes in Carolina Forest. Councilman Tyler Servant said the goal was to make sure a single council member could represent the area, and that will be Councilman Dennis Disabato.

“I think the biggest thing in relation to the redistricting process is keeping core communities together throughout the county, so how it relates to Carolina Forest or the Burgess community or Myrtle Beach or North Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach, keeping these main communities throughout the county and intact,” Servant said.

Two more readings are required to adopt the maps, which are available to viewo on the Horry County government’s website.