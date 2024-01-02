HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council in Tuesday’s meeting passed multiple new budget proposals.

One of the approved proposals is for the development and zoning of a joint industrial and business park between Horry County and Georgetown County, where the Inlet Square Mall was previously located.

Changes to the 2024 fiscal year budget were also approved, with council planning to allocate $1.6 million toward government services and more than $10.5 million toward community investments.

Council Chairman Johnny Gardner explained where the money came from and what it’s being used for.

“That was something by the federal government, we have to be in compliance with them. This is the ARPA money, and they give you the money but they tell you certain things that you have to do, you can’t do, and ‘by the way, change it this way, and if you don’t do any of this we’re going to take it back,'” he said. “So, that’s what that was about. There’s been some new requirements we are fully in compliance with. We just wanted to make sure that we were, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Council also rescinded their previous resolution for the Grand Strand Humane Society’s new facility passed back in November, as it turned out to be in a residential area.