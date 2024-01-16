HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council met on Tuesday and discussed a number of topics, including plans for the old Inlet Square Mall property.

Council passed third and final reading to go forward with a proposed revitalization of the 60-acre property that will include a new business park with retail shops, medical facilities, restaurants and hotels along Highway 17 Bypass.

The plan would be a joint venture between Horry and Georgetown County. Council also approved zoning and other laws that will allow law enforcement to patrol the property.

Council also rescinded a resolution that supports Santee Cooper assisting the Grand Strand Humane Society in finding property to build a new facility. Humane society officials said it’s unfortunate, but they are still moving forward.

“The success of this lease was not contingent on council’s support of the endeavor, but it was nice to know that they were standing behind us, so we’re disappointed in that,” said Jessica Wnuk, executive director for the Grand Strand Humane Society. “Our hope right now is to continue moving forward with Santee Cooper on this property and we’re remaining positive for its success.”

Council also voted Dennis DiSabato as its new vice chairman.