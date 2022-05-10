HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted 8-3 Tuesday to reject an increase in impact fees.

Horry County Council heard the first reading of an ordinance proposing higher impact fees at a Tuesday night workshop meeting.

Money from the added fees would go to capital investments like police cars and firetrucks but would not be used for employee salaries.

Tyler Servant, among other council members, voiced his concerns about the increased fees and how it would affect small businesses in Horry County.

“If we implement these high impact fees, I think you’re gonna decentivize business,” Servant said. “You know, I think the people of Horry County elected us to be responsible — not radical — in our policies.”

Council spoke with a planning consultant who agreed to bring the proposal back to council for a second reading with several options for changes if the ordinance passed its first reading.