HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted Tuesday night to request that the state and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct an investigation into why nearly 1,400 democratic absentee ballots were sent to republican voters during the primary run-off election in June.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the county’s attorney said that the director of Horry County Voters Registration and Elections said she found out about the ballots and did what she could to correct it.

Councilman Harold Worley said this issue is bigger than council.

“If you want to change the rules, we’re going to have to deal with our delegation and get them to amend the statute so that we can have more say over the local elections,” Worley said.

Corrected ballots were mailed out by the June 28 deadline for them to be counted and no extension was given for the mistake.

The mistake is blamed on an error in the printing and mailing process. Ballots for the Democratic runoff election were not impacted.

Mark Lazurus, who lost the runoff for Horry County Council chair to incumbent Johnny Gardner, challenged the results, saying that those who originally got the wrong ballots did not have enough time to send in the corrected ones.

Lazarus eventually dropped his appeals.

Horry County Republicans approved a resolution last week asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina.

The resolution also asks the South Carolina General Assembly to “dissolve” and “defund” the State Election Commission and transfer election responsibilities to the Secretary of State’s office.

It also asks the Legislature to “do everything in its power to complete all ongoing investigations” of the 2020 presidential election and to make it illegal to use electronic voting machines in the state.