Horry County Council to vote on new redistricting map

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry county council will be meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. to vote on a new redistricting map for a second time.

Voting district maps are redrawn by local leaders every 10 years. The 2020 census found more than 80,000 residents moved to Horry County in the last 10 years.

The rapid growth drastically shifted districts. Certain districts will have a new county council member and different school board representation.

Carolina forest was one of the most impacted. Areas in Carolina Forest that were once split into tiny districts have been combined into one larger district.

Local leaders argue that combining expanding areas will make it easier for communities to voice their concerns

Leaders say this makes it more likely that areas will be represented by members who live in the community.

County Council must approve the map three times before it is finalized.

The due date for a new map is March, right before elections.