HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council has a third and final vote scheduled Tuesday night on two ordinances connected to a Conway business’ plan to relocate to a new $15 million facility in North Myrtle Beach.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures plans to create 27 jobs when it moves to a new 164,850-square-foot warehouse located in Palmetto Coast Industrial Park off Water Tower Road in late 2023, according to a December news release. The company has operated out of a warehouse in Conway since 2009.

On ordinance authorizes a fee agreement between Horry County and the company, which was previously identified only as “Project Cook.” It also provides for the payment of a fee-in-lieu of taxes and provides the company with other credits.

A second ordinance would authorize and approve an agreement between Horry and Marion counties to build the industrial park on land that is in both counties.

The ordinance also would authorize and approve an agreement between Horry County and North Myrtle Beach that would require businesses in the park to pay a fee in lieu of taxes. It also addresses zoning and other laws, law-enforcement jurisdiction in the park and the distribution of park revenue in Horry County.

Among other things on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting is a third reading of an ordinance to approve a request to amend official zoning maps and an update on projects involving Highway 90.