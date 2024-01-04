HORRY COUNTY, SC. (WBTW) — Horry County Council is retracting its support for a land donation given to Grand Strand Humane Society after they approved the resolution back in November.

Previously, Santee Cooper announced it was giving the Humane Society a 40-year lease for a tract of land on Piedmont Avenue off of Waterside Drive near the Intracoastal Waterway.

The project has sparked controversy among those in the Grand Strand. Santee Cooper says they’re addressing residents’ concerns before moving forward.

The discussion was brought up during public comments in Tuesday night’s meeting. Council said they didn’t realize how close a residential neighborhood would be to the piece of property.

Rose Marie Johnson says she’s been living in the neighborhood since 1963 and it has a market value of $24 million. She says the community is a huge tax space for Horry County and is the oldest waterfront in Myrtle Beach.

She had several concerns about the building.

“We have all kinds of wildlife over there… so we’re going to put in a dog kennel and then we’re going to drive out the native wildlife there and that’s a concern of ours too,” Johnson said. “We like that little piece of having… that provides even a wind shield for us, those trees do, when hurricanes come through… it gives us more protection being on the coast.”

Jess Wnuk, the Executive Director for Grand Strand Humane Society, says she wasn’t at the meeting and feels blindsided.

“We did not know that this was happening because it wasn’t on their agenda so we had no way of being there to answer any of their concerns or questions that council might have had,” Wnuk said. “They are worried about dogs barking… they are worried about their property values… and we have done extensive research to show that those are not warranted concerns.”

Wnuk says she’s trying to stay optimistic. A city official says the proposed property is outside city limits and council hasn’t met since before Christmas to talk about their supporting resolution any further.

Myrtle Beach official Mark Kruea says they’ve tried to help the humane society find property over the years.

“The city has looked at some options and to some extent presented some of those options to the Humane Society,” he said. “They’ve not been accepted, apparently.”

An agreement still needs to be approved by the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee. Residents say both Santee Cooper and the board for the humane society are having meetings within the next couple of weeks to address their concerns.