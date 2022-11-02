HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, a tie vote put a halt to the acceleration of lowering elevation regulations from three feet to two feet in the Horry County supplemental flood zone, which is where Hurricane Florence hit in 2018.

There are contradicting views about changing those flood prevention measures.

“We have a moral dilemma here, said April O’Leary, the president of Horry County Rising. “Part of the reason why 3 feet is so important is [that] we did underestimate and did a conservative elevation height. That’s why making a decision on the best available data is the most vital thing that we are all asking for and right now there’s just no new information to make this consideration at this point,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary claims to represent families who have homes prone to flooding and said three feet of elevation is necessary. Meanwhile, Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said there was new information presented to them in the executive session.



“We looked at maps in there with flood lines laid out on them and where the three foot and two foot and all of that would go, and these were FEMA maps. We saw okay if we go to two feet we won’t hurt anybody, everybody will be fine, nobody’s flood insurance would be affected, everything would be good,” said Horry County Councilman, Johnny Vaught. “The scientific data bares it out. We got a lot of new information when we went into executive session and hopefully we get some peoples minds changed because I’m in favor of the two foot.”

There will be an opportunity to reconsider the ordinance at the next council meeting on Nov. 15.