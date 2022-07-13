HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County crews have been working in the Longs area to remove several beaver dams, officials said.

“The crew is currently trying to open the channel and remove debris blocking the water flows,” county officials said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “The Stormwater Department also has a USDA contractor on site and they are actively trapping in the area.”

The county has a bounty program for beavers, which is asking residents to take part in. Bounties are only accepted between 8 a.m. and noon on Fridays at the public works complex at 4401 Privetts Road in Conway.

A beaver bounty receipt and signed applications are required in order to participate, and the county only accepts the front paws of the beaver, which must be frozen and kept in a Zip lock bag. The application must be signed by the person who owns the land where the beaver was collected.

Valid South Carolina hunting and trapping licenses are also required. Additional rules and other information about the program can be found on the Horry County Government website. Payments will be made by mail.