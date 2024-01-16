HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A white Conway couple who authorities said burned a cross in their front yard to intimidate Black neighbors over Thanksgiving weekend are set to appear before a judge in March.

According to Horry County court records, Worden Evander Butler and Alexis Paige Hartnett have March 6 appearances in Conway Magistrate Court. Both face charges of second-degree harassment.

The charges stem from multiple incidents on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 on Corbett Drive, according to an Horry County police report. During one of the incidents, Butler and Hartnett erected a cross facing the victims’ home and set it on fire.

Along with the cross incident, Hartnett also allegedly referenced killing a Black woman in the past while she was using racial slurs, according to the warrants. She is also accused of threatening the couple.

Butler has asked for a jury trial, court records show. News13 called a court official who verified the information.

The Nov. 24 cross-burning has drawn national attention and prompted a new round of calls by state lawmakers and the NAACP for adoption of a hate crimes law.

FBI agents searched the home on Dec. 20. Butler and Hartnett were seen outside the property while investigators were there.