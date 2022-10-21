HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different.

Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement.

“It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when you drove in, there’s a whole line of new cars out front.”

Right now, they have more than fifty new cars on the lot, and more are being delivered to the dealership everyday.

“We probably get in four or five, six cars every single day,” Haynes said. “Then if we don’t get cars today, we might get a truckload of 11 tomorrow.”

While it is a step up from where they were in July, he said the situation is still not completely perfect.

“We’re probably getting about 40% of what our normal quota would’ve been pre-COVID,” Haynes said. “But the nice thing is we’re selling those cars.”

He said as the new cars come in, they are getting driven off the lot pretty quickly. A lot of the cars that arrive on trucks are already pre-sold. He said there are things customers can do to up their chances of getting the new car they want.

“You need to just go ahead and contact the dealer because new cars are coming in, and depending on make and model, it kind of depends on the availability of those cars,” Haynes said.

Haynes said the past two years in the car industry have been unprecedented, but his team has not missed a beat.

“We have a very tight knit team, and we work together just to get through it,” Haynes said. “We’re all in it together. We succeed together, we fail together.”

For him personally, seeing the car industry come back to life has been exciting.

“I’m a salesperson, you know, and now we’re here [back to] selling cars,” Haynes said. “It’s exciting for me.”

Haynes said Grand Strand Nissan is more than just a dealership. They like to give back to the community.

On Saturday, they are hosting a car wash and “trunk-or-treat” event, “Haunted Washapalooza.” All of the proceeds from the event will go to Charity Women of Choice II. Haynes said he is ready to make a difference.

“It’s exciting,” Haynes said. “I mean, hopefully it’ll go great. I’m sure it will, and then, we can do it again.”