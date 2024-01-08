HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather.

Horry County Government’s offices will be closed on Tuesday, according to a news release. Horry County Solid Waste Authority facilities will also be closed, and Parks and Recreation and library programs will be canceled.

Surfside Beach Town Council canceled its Tuesday meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Town offices will close at noon.

A strong storm system is expected to bring rain and a threat for severe storms to the Grand Strand, according to News13 meteorologist James Hopkins. There is also a 10% risk of a tornado.

The main timing for the severe weather is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the highest risk for the Pee Dee occurring from 4 p.m. until about 7 p.m. and along the coast from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Forecast models call for 50-60 mph gusts, ahead of the trailing cold front as it moves through during the late afternoon and through the evening.

