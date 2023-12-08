HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Department of Airports staff unveiled a memorial Friday morning, dedicated to the late and beloved K-9, Bram, who died earlier this year.

Bram, the airport’s first explosive detection K-9, served as an indispensable member of the airport’s police department for six years, the department said in a news release.

Bram had an unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of passengers and his friendly demeanor endeared him to all who had the pleasure to work alongside him, the release said.

The memorial is a testament to Bram’s legacy and serves as a poignant reminder of his contributions and the impact he had on the airport.

HCDA staff believe this memorial is one small way to ensure that Bram’s memory lives on, honoring his dedicated service and the positive spirit he brought to their team, the release said.

The memorial is located in front of the rental car facility and is now available for viewing by the public.