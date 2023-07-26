HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the department’s Facebook.
Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity in a Dropbox account, according to the department.
After conducting a search warrant, Dawson Justin Johnson, 24, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to deputies.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
