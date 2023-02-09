HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County deputies seized more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than $4,700 and several guns while carrying out a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation, conducted on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, also led to the arrest of Anthony Lamont Neeley, 43. Authorities did not provide a location for the search or indicate what charges Neeley could be facing.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in arresting Neeley, the sheriff’s office said.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.