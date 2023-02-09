HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County deputies seized more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, more than $4,700 and several guns while carrying out a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation, conducted on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, also led to the arrest of Anthony Lamont Neeley, 43. Authorities did not provide a location for the search or indicate what charges Neeley could be facing.

Photo: Horry County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Horry County Sheriff’s Office

The South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in arresting Neeley, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.