HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Emergency Operations Department spoke with the National Weather Service Monday about ways to prevent hurricane deaths this year.

Members from the healthcare industry and state agencies gathered at the Randall S. Webster Emergency and Operations Center Monday. Their main topic: hurricane preparation.

Hurricane season officially started June 1, but officials at Monday’s local emergency planning committee meeting went over previous hurricane season death tolls to help prevent the same things from happening again in 2023.

Steve Pfaff, from the National Weather Service, took a look at an accurate old hurricane model and its death toll at the meeting.

“156 fatalities in spite of a forecast like this. So we’re missing something, somewhere,” Pfaff said. “And that’s, I think, at the community level.”

Pfaff said he thinks there are many reasons why there are so many deaths despite accurate weather conditions. One of those is that some people can’t access weather communications, but other reasons depend on how well someone understands and perceives the importance of the information given.

“Throw on the uncertainty of a forecast. And how does that change people’s perceptions if they do respond and nothing happens, are they going to respond the next time?” Pfaff questioned.

Pfaff also said that people’s perceptions can be change by the words that are used to describe a hurricane. For example, he said that using the word “downgraded” when talking about storms could make viewers return to areas that may still be unsafe.

He also said that Hurricane Florence in 2018 was downgraded to a tropical storm and depression as it entered Horry County, but flash flooding and the tornado risk were increasing, making the area still very dangerous.

“Over the past 10 years, the fresh water inland drownings have started to increase. So definitely, if you live in a flood prone area and things like that, stay on top of it,” said Sam Hodge, director of Horry County Emergency Management. “Stay on top of the flooding issues. And when evacuation orders are given . . . they’re given for a reason.”