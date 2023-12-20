CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue recently put an ambulance into service at Station 27 in the Aynor area, which is a first for the location, HCFR said in a news release.

In the last few weeks, since its first emergency dispatch from Horry County 911, Station 27’s ambulance has gone to more that 70 dispatched calls, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said this ambulance will not expand HCFR’s ability to respond to and transport patients to the hospital, it helps alleviate call volumes from other neighboring ambulances housed at nearby stations in Conway, which include Bayboro and Loris, the release said.

“Station 27 has long been a hub for HCFR’s Wildfire Response Team and Rescue unit,” said HCFR Assistant Chief Ben Lawson, who heads EMS operations for the organization. “So, adding this ambulance to the area really shows how we’ve had to grow with Horry County and its needs.”

HCFR said the addition of the new ambulance is right on time because the department is just days away from breaking its yearly call volume record, the release said.

In 2022, HCFR was dispatched to 76,925 calls by Horry County 911’s telecommunicators. With 10 shifts left in 2023, HCFR is already at last year’s mark, likely to hit approximately 79,000 calls for the year, the release said.

The new medic unit brings HCFR’s total of daily units in service to 26, including the new ambulances at Station 43 (Lees Landing), Station 45 (Carolina Bays), Station 46 (Pitch Landing), and one at Myrtle Beach International Airport, the release said.