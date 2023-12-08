HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County fire authorities investigated a report of a gas odor Friday morning at a commercial building in the 100 block of Seawatch Drive.

One person was being evaluated by EMTS, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which was dispatched to the area at about 7 a.m. Officials were also monitoring gas levels at the site, and a utility crew was called to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

