HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm house fire Friday evening hospitalized one person and displaced four people near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 5:11 p.m. Friday on Glenridge Road near Little River, HCFR said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Four others were displaced and offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina, according to HCFR.

Calabash Fire Department and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted with this fire, HCFR said.

The fire remains under investigation.