HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital for injuries as firefighters responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Shrub Oak Trail in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook.

Dispatchers received the call at about 4:49 p.m. Saturday and the fire has been put out, according to the post.

Three adults were displaced and will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

