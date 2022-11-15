HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Horry County injured three people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 2:05 p.m. at the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road, HCFR said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, HCFR said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to HCFR.

No additional information was immediately available.

