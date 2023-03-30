HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue has some much-needed new equipment to help crews responding to medical emergencies.

HCFR added 25 new ventilators on its ambulances this week, the first of their kind to be used by the county’s emergency responders.

“Adding these ventilators to our units will greater increase our ability to potentially save lives in pre-hospital treatment on many different kinds of critical emergencies,” HCFR said in a Facebook post. “Our Medical Training Division has been training crews with these devices and they are ready to be deployed for use!”