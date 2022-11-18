HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue broke ground Friday on two new multi-million dollar fire stations.

Both stations will cost approximately $2.5 million and are estimated to be built in early 2024.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the goal is for everyone in Horry County to live within five miles of a fully staffed and active fire station.

Station 12 will be combined with Station 5. Station 5 will serve the Hand community.

Station 14 was previously built, but it burned down more than 10 years ago and was never rebuilt.

“This community is growing, Horry County is growing,” Chief Joseph Tanner said. “When we open this station, we’ll have career staff and have an EMS unit here full time as well too, as an engine company,” Tanner said. “We’re not getting rid of the volunteers, we’re just expanding on what we’re capable of doing.”

The growth that Horry County is experiencing pushed Horry County Fire Rescue to expand its services. This year, it is on track to receive a record number of calls at 76,000.

“I had a gentleman that lives in this community, and he’s paying $9,800 a year because there’s no fire station near to protect his house,” Councilman Danny Hardee said. “This community will be definitely welcome [by] all of ya’ll here, it will definitely help the community and we just appreciate your guidance.”

Horry County Fire Rescue is currently accepting construction bids.