HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new multi-million dollar fire station is set to be built in the Forestbrook area, close to the overpass of 501 and Carolina Bays Parkway.

The $2.5 million fire station is the third new station that Horry County Fire Rescue has broke ground on recently. It is expected to open in 2024.

Because of the growth that Horry County is experiencing, the Horry County Fire Rescue is on track to receive a record number of calls this year.

“You have held an excellent workforce, an excellent attitude, and we’re proud of our Horry County Fire Department,” Danny Hardee, Horry County council member said. “We’re proud of the job that you all do, your leadership and as this county continues to grow, we’re going to need more of you leaders.”

Horry County Fire Rescue will also receive five new fire engines.

The county will be accepting a construction bid for the stations in the next month.