HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue dive team encountered an unexpected obstacle while doing training Friday morning on the Waccamaw River in Socastee.

The crew was in the water at about 11:30 a.m. in the Peachtree Landing area when they found a vehicle and a boat underwater. It was unoccupied, an HCFR spokesman said.

Workers planned to pull the vehicle and boat out of the water, and Horry County police will conduct an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

