HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In a News13 update, Horry County Fire rescue sheds light on its continued efforts to curb the opioid crisis in Horry County.

After weeks of planning and orientation, the department announced two newly hired harm reduction specialists, Kristan Edwards and Rickey Covington, who have already started on the job.

Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue told News13, that the two hires are a different approach to what the department normally does because it gets them out and into the community. It also allows the department a chance to follow up with people when they are not in the heat of a crisis.

Assistant chief, Ben Lawson, with Horry County Fire Rescue, said the program is an opportunity to save lives and they are looking forward to it.

In the past five years, Horry County has seen a large jump in overdose-related emergencies.

“I say this often,” Lawson said. “Opioid and overdoses and mental health, it doesn’t discriminate. It could be anyone.”

Now, the two recently hired harm reduction specialists are taking proactive measures to lower overdose rates.

“If we deliver Narcan today to somebody that overdosed,” Lawson said. “We’re going to follow up with them at their home within 24 to 48 hours. And once we arrive there, if they’re willing to let us come in and chat with them a little bit, we’ll kind of figure out what’s going on in their life.”

However, Horry County Fire Recue knows everyone will not be willing.

“We expect that a lot of times we knock on their door,” Lawson said. “And they don’t, that’s not the right time for them. So, we do leave a care package, we call it a safety package.”

Inside the care package is a Narcan dose, Fentanyl test strips, general information about resources available and a meaningful note.

“And it may just be a couple of days down the road, couple of weeks, couple months,” Lawson said. “They have that moment in their life where they’re like, it’s time I’m ready to get help. And we want to be there for them.”

Horry County Fire Rescue covers more than 1200 square miles and with the increasing number of overdoses, officials said their next steps will be to expand the harm reduction program and hire more specialists to make sure no life goes untouched.

Funding for the new positions comes from an opioid settlement after lawsuits between the federal government and drugmakers.

Horry County will continue to receive just over 5% of the estimated $360 million the state of South Carolina is allotted over the next 18 years.