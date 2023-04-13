HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has hosted a number of safety training exercises this week.

News13’s Maya Lockett spent the day watching Horry County Fire Rescue and its regional partners engage in a rescue-focused exercise led by SLED.

In Thursday’s training, the Myrtle Beach collapse search and rescue team and the regional medical assistance team had to act as if a building had collapsed due to a bomb. The training was a part of two regional Homeland Security grants.

Capt. Michael Henry, a medical officer with Horry County Fire Rescue, talked about the importance of these exercises.

“It’s crucial. We know that we’re prone to large bad weather events,” Henry said. “A disaster can strike at any moment, be it natural or an act of terror.”

Henry said crews were only allowed to enter the building with a ladder, and they had to locate and free any trapped individuals and escort them to the mobile hospital that was set up outside the building.

“We’re out here using equipment that wouldn’t otherwise get to be used all that often. We’re out here practicing things, practicing processes that we don’t do every day,” Henry said. “So it definitely gives us an opportunity to coordinate between ourselves in Myrtle Beach and coordinate with state – and if we needed to, federal resources.”

Henry also said that crews see multiple patient incidents on a daily basis.

“It’s a complicated system. And that, you know, it’s important to focus on what you’re doing and what your role is,” Henry said. “And not to get too bogged down in the weeds worrying about everything else.”

After teams finished their rescue exercise, they sat down with evaluators and listened to things they could have done better and need to work on.