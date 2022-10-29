HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at about 2:09 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle near Conway.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The fire was contained in the garage area of the home, HCFR said. No injuries were reported from the fire.
HCFR said the City of Conway Fire Department assisted with this house fire.
The fire remains under investigation by HCFR.