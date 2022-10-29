HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 2:09 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle near Conway.

The fire was contained in the garage area of the home, HCFR said. No injuries were reported from the fire.

HCFR said the City of Conway Fire Department assisted with this house fire.

The fire remains under investigation by HCFR.