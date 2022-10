HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no injuries in a structure fire Monday in the Loris area of Highway 45 and Goose Bay, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched to assist the Loris Fire Department with the fire at about 11:40 a.m. Monday morning.

An outbuilding was destroyed by a related outside fire, according to HCFR. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.