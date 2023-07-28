HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A house fire on the 1600 block of Montclair Drive near Surfside Beach was put out Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook.
The fire started at about 11:55 a.m., and there were no injuries reported.
Those displaced by the fire will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.