HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in Loris, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The structure fire was located at the 700 block of Mitchell Swamp Road, according to the post.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Tabor City Fire Department partnered to respond to the call at about 10:43 a.m. Saturday.

The department reported that the fire is under control and no injuries were reported.

According to the Facebook post, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

