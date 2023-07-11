HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle fire slowed traffic late Tuesday morning in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 701 and Paradise Estates. There were no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is assisting. HCFR asked people to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.