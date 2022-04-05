HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded Tuesday morning to a four-acre fire near Highway 90.

Crews were called at 7:18 a.m. to the 7000 block of Old Reaves Ferry Road for an outdoor fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Residents may see smoke for an extended period of time, but there’s no risk to the public, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting with the fire. No other information was immediately available.