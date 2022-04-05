HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded Tuesday morning to a four-acre fire near Highway 90.
Crews were called at 7:18 a.m. to the 7000 block of Old Reaves Ferry Road for an outdoor fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Residents may see smoke for an extended period of time, but there’s no risk to the public, HCFR said.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting with the fire. No other information was immediately available.