HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a five-acre fire on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the area of Pee Dee Highway and Juniper Bay Road for a large wildland fire, HCFR said. The fire was contained and there were no structures threatened.

HCFR said people in the area may see smoke for an extended time.