HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a five-acre fire on Sunday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the area of Pee Dee Highway and Juniper Bay Road for a large wildland fire, HCFR said. The fire was contained and there were no structures threatened.
HCFR said people in the area may see smoke for an extended time.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.