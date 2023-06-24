HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire on Schulz Way near Highway 22 and Highway 17, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The boat fire happened at about 9:16 a.m. and the fire is under control with no reported injuries, according to the post.

Towing crews are in route and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Horry County Police Department assisted on the call, according to the post.