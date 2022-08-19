HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey.

Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said.

“Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the speed at which the water is moving or potential hazards underneath the water’s surface,” HCFR said.

He urged drivers not to drive through flood water and to turn around.