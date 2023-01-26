HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a watercraft in distress call in the North Myrtle Beach area Friday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at about 5 p.m. to the area of the North Jetty, HCFR said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the HCFR Marine Rescue team to locate any potential missing occupants, HCFR said.

No other details were immediately available.