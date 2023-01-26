HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a watercraft in distress call in the North Myrtle Beach area Friday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called at about 5 p.m. to the area of the North Jetty, HCFR said.
The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the HCFR Marine Rescue team to locate any potential missing occupants, HCFR said.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.