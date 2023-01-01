HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County rescue crews achieved a record call volume in 2022, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to a total of 76,925 in 2022, up from 74,857 in 2021, HCFR said. On average, crews responded to 210 calls each day.

Since the merging of the Horry County Fire Department and Horry County EMS in July 2001, crews have responded to more than 1,000,000 calls, according to HCFR.

2022 was HCFR’s busiest year to date, and crews are committed to seeing more progress and improvements in the years to come.