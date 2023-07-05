HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached yet another service milestone over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

HCFR crews were dispatched on 301 calls between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, a record number for a single shift, the agency said in a Facebook post. It was also the first time HCFR crews surpassed 300 calls for service in a single shift.

“Our crews are Committed to Excellence, and we couldn’t provide the service we do for the residents and guests of Horry County without their daily dedication and care, or the trust of the people we serve,” HCFR said. “Today, and everyday, we want to recognize the hard work of the first responders and staff who make up the ranks of HCFR, and the people who give us their support.”

HCFR also said its crews averaged 247 calls a day during 24-hour shifts between June 26 and July 3, bringing the total for 2023 to 38,700.

HCFR averaged 210 calls a day while setting a record for the total number of calls in 2022, according to the department. Crews responded to a total of 76,925, which was up from 74,857 in 2021.

As of Jan. 1, HCFR said its crews had been on more than 1 million calls since the Horry County Fire Department and Horry County EMS merged in July 2001.