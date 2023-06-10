HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is working to remove a vehicle with a trailer out of water.

According to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to Peachtree Road under Highway 544 at about 1:39 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a vehicle in a water-related call.

Crews are currently working to tow the vehicle with a trailer out of water and no injuries were reported, according to the post.

The boat landing will reopen after the vehicle and trailer are removed and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident , according to the post.