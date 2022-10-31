HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked Monday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 10:46 a.m. on the Bright Road area of Highway 57 near Little River, HCFR said.

Nobody involved was taken to the hospital with injuries, as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.