HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into utility lines early Sunday morning on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 2:38 a.m. in the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle, HCFR said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Crews were working the scene to mitigate any damaged utility lines.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting the South Carolina Department of Public Safety with the investigation, according to HCFR.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.