HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — As people on the Grand Strand celebrate Labor Day on Monday, a lot of them are off of work and spending time outdoors.

Celebrating Labor Day means flipping burgers, loading up the boat and spending the whole day out in the sun.

However, just because we’re in September, doesn’t mean it’s feeling like fall. Heat indices are still reaching triple digits.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they are responding to a lot of heat-related calls right now — particularly heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

While the two sound similar, they are different.

HCFR said if you’re feeling lethargic and run down in the sun, you may have heat exhaustion. If you’re feeling forgetful or dizzy, that could be a sign of heat stroke.

The biggest thing you can do to prevent that is to hydrate and be mindful about how much time you spend in the sun.

“It’s really tempting to go out and spend a full day at the beach, but in this kind of heat, it’s so severe that we want people to be careful and maybe cut back on the amount of time they’re spending in the direct sunlight,” said Tony Casey, a spokesperson for HCFR.

Labor Day weekend also brings a lot of tourists to the Grand Strand.

For 2023, Myrtle Beach vacation rentals over the Labor Day holiday are expected to be at about 53% capacity. That’s 20% behind 2022, but 13% ahead of 2019.

The heat doesn’t discriminate, as locals and tourists alike are running into problems with heat-related illnesses.

“We do live near the beach, so a lot of people are coming from areas where they maybe don’t have heat and humidity the way we do in Horry County and Myrtle Beach,” Casey said. “So, a lot of people will be a little unfamiliar with this, so, really front end loading that hydration, that water into your system if you’re going to be spending several hours at the beach applying that sunscreen.”

Enjoy your day off in the sun, but try to be mindful and responsible.