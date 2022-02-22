HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters were kept busy Tuesday afternoon fighting a pair of outdoor fires.

Crews were called at 1:08 p.m. to the larger of the two fires. The fire on the 3000 block of Gunters Island Road in Galivants Ferry covered about four acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It did not threaten any structures, but it’s expected that smoke will continue to be present in the area. The South Carolina Forestry Commission also responded to the fire.

Crews responded at 2:24 p.m. to another fire on the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road near Conway. The heat from the fire damaged one structure, but firefighters were able to put out the fire, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Crews fight a fire in the 5000 block of Juniper Bay Road near Conway. Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

A ban on outdoor burning remains in effect in Horry County until further notice, officials said.