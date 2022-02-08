Horry County golf cart registrations surged in 2021

Photo: Golf carts decorated for the Town of Surside Beach’s Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade 2020 from Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of golf carts registered in Horry County surged by 35.9% from 2020 to 2021, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Those numbers have steadily risen since 2019, increasing from 5,044 in 2019, to 5,414 in 2020 and to 7,359 in 2021, creating a total of 17,817 registrations over three years, according to information obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Statewide, there were 21,424 golf carts registered in 2021, and 55,705 registered from 2019 to 2021.

And when it comes to registrations, no other county even comes close. Over a three-year period, Horry County had three times more golf cart registrations than runner-up Charleston County.

Nathan Frye, who owns Salty Frye’s Golf Carts in North Myrtle Beach, said that the surge in golf cart sales has echoed the area’s population growth.

He had an inventory shortage through the summer and into the fall due to both demand and supply chain issues. While that slowed in the colder months, more popular models are harder to get.

“I am still not able to get as many as I can sell,” Frye said.

Rentals sell out almost every week. The growth in rentals only comes when he expands his inventory, and he’s already seeing a slight uptick in reservations for this summer. The majority of tourists book their golf carts three to six months in advance, but some start renting them as much as a year and a half before their vacation.

Being at the beach, in the empty air, is a special experience, he said, even if it’s a trip to the grocery store.

“It’s a different feeling to jump in a golf cart and be able to do the same thing,” Frye said.

But while golf carts make it easy to cruise to the beach (with the added bonus of keeping sand off the car mats), they can also cause dangers and headaches on busy Grand Strand streets.

Last year, the City of Myrtle Beach banned golf carts on Ocean Boulevard during Memorial Day weekend in an effort to eliminate problems on the busy street before they happened, according to Mark Kruea, the city’s director of public information.

Plans for this year are still in the works, and more weekends might see changes.

“I would anticipate that we might restrict golf carts on Ocean Boulevard that weekend,” Kruea said.

The issue, he said, is when drivers don’t obey the law.

In South Carolina, a person must have a driver’s license to drive a golf cart. The carts must obey the same traffic laws as other vehicles.

Golf carts can only be driven on secondary streets where the speed limit is 35 mph or less – meaning they aren’t allowed on Kings Highway – and they cannot be driven beyond four miles of their registered address, on sidewalks or on multipurpose paths. Golf carts cannot be driven after dark.

Myrtle Beach issued a reminder before Memorial Day last year about the requirements, and Kruea said the city heavily publicizes them, as well.

“The problem last year is the people who were driving the golf carts were not obeying state law,” he said. “They violated the law to such an extent it has been difficult to deal with the number of people who were violating state law.”

While different jurisdictions have varying approaches to enforcement, Kruea said Myrtle Beach police will write tickets to golf cart drivers who violate the law. It’s even more crucial for drivers to be aware, he said, since so many hop on golf carts to visit the beach.

“We probably have more reason to follow the absolute letter of the law than maybe some other places in the state do,” he said.

While the South Carolina Department of Public Safety doesn’t specifically track golf cart crashes, golf carts are included under the “other” vehicle category.

In 2018, there were 86 of those collisions in Horry County. That dropped to 68 in 2020 before jumping to 107 last year, according to preliminary data obtained by News13.

In 2021, the crashes injured 66 people and killed one. Sixty-one of the crashes damaged property.

Grand Strand golf cart crashes included a crash in December that injured two people when a cart flipped, a May crash that injured a person when their golf cart went into a ditch late at night and an August crash that injured two people after the cart flipped. Another August crash sent a person to a hospital after the cart overturned near Conway.

A September crash backed up roads in Garden City.

Kruea urges golf cart drivers to travel with more care in mind, since the vehicles don’t have airbags, seatbelts or a steel frame for protection.

“I am honestly surprised that there aren’t more golf cart-vehicle collisions, or golf cart-pedestrian collisions than there are given how many people are driving golf carts on city streets,” he said.

Salty Frye’s Golf Carts has the state and local laws written into the rental contract, and Frye said the business goes over them face-to-face with the customer, as well. Drivers will also get a walkthrough of the cart’s features.

He’s seen more people buying low-speed vehicles, which look like a golf cart, but with added safety features like seatbelts and headlights.

With more residents expected to relocate to Horry County, he said it’s important to remember the rules of the road.

“I do think with the continued growth in the area, it’s very important for people to focus on safety with their golf carts,” Frye said.

Use the database below to search golf cart registrations by county.