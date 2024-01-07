MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Republican Party is reacting after Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

“It is unfortunate that the president and the vice president appear to be creating a reelection campaign that is based on the demonization of hundreds of millions of Americans, whom they label ‘MAGA Republicans,'” Chairman Reese Boyd III said in a statement to News13. “And whom they seek to portray as an existential threat to American democracy. This is sad and absurd.”

“However,” Boyd continued. “When you look at our dismal economy, the rampant inflation, the unchecked invasion continuing daily at the southern border, what’s happening on the international stage in Ukraine, Iran and elsewhere, the embarrassing abandonment of our friends in Afghanistan, the thousands of electric vehicles piling up on dealer lots that nobody wants, what else can they really talk about?”

“What do they have to show for three years in office? It’s understandable why the president is now seeking to demonize the half or more of America that supports President Trump and that wants to see American greatness reasserted. It’s a very sad day for America when we are led by a president who doesn’t understand American exceptionalism, and doesn’t want America to be great. Biden and Harris don’t. And their message is one that isn’t going to play well with the vast majority of Palmetto State voters.”

President Biden is set to visit Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.