HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has looked into the protocols of local school districts and hospitals when young athletes suffer serious injuries or medical problems during games.

This comes after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during Monday night’s football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Horry County Schools Athletic Director Jason Cox is confident that if any sports injury occurred, his department is prepared to handle any emergency.

“Our coaches are prepared they complete an online annual training each year that covers concussions, heat illness prevention and sudden cardiac arrest,” Cox said.

Collision sports such as football, lacrosse and wrestling all have an athletic trainer on-site during games and matches.

“We have one ambulance on site during a varsity football game,” Cox said. “At some locations, there may be more than one but we do require one.”

Athletic Training Supervisor of McLeod Sports Medicine Joe Cauble said incidents like Monday night’s often lead to discussions about how similar incidents should be handled.

“It would allow us to look at our protocols to see if there is any updates that need to be made prior to the next live event,” Cauble said. “Obviously this case, in particular, is a very rare instance but a lot of times you have your emergency action plans already in place.”

The number of traumatic injuries that will occur each football season is unpredictable.

“You never know when it’s going to happen,” said Adam Ploeg, director of McLeod Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Services. “Depending on the season, the year, you just never know.”

Ploeg said whether it’s the athlete, athletic trainer or an athlete’s parent, everyone needs to know what their role is when an emergency takes place.