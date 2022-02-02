Horry County housing community receives $1.9 million in funding

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A housing community that supports people who have autism and intellectual disabilities received a grant of $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act following Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.

Community members live streamed the council meeting on Tuesday, and eagerly waited to see if the funds would get passed. Once they heard the news, it was nothing but excitement for everyone who is part of the Oak Tree Farm Community and SOS Care.

“Beth Tranter, who’s over at the grant funds, just called me to congratulate me and I was like, ‘Okay, it’s really real, that’s so amazing,” Sarah Pope, CEO of SOS Care, said.

Pope said the money will go towards phase three of the community, which will be a third apartment complex.

“The phase three apartment building will house about 25 people, and so that’s a lot of low income housing that will come to the area too, which is great,” Pope said.

She said affordable housing is something that benefits people with autism and related disabilities.

With rent in Horry County on the rise, SOS Care recognized a severe lack of safe and sustainable housing for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Most of the people that we work with are unable to afford to pay market rate, rent prices, and so when they’re low income, and you’re able to get funding for that, most of these units are going to be in the $500 range,” she said.

Overall, the residents are excited to have more people move in and grow the Oak Tree Farm community.

“The goal was really to provide a neighborhood where people felt like they belonged to their tribe and they could be themselves and enjoy all of the activities that they’d like to do together.”

Right now, SOS Care is also working to begin construction on phase two, which is apartment buildings and a health and wellness center.